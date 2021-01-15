Why January 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1967, when appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Rolling Stones were forced to change the lyrics of “Let’s Spend the Night Together” to “let’s spend some time together” because producers objected. Mick Jagger could be seen rolling his eyes at the camera when he sung the new lyrics, causing Sullivan to announce that the band would be banned from performing on his show again.

- In 1965, The Who released their first single, “I Can’t Explain.” Then-session musician Jimmy Page played guitar on the track.

- In 2018, Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries died in a hotel room in London, England. She was 46.

- In 1972, Don McLean’s “American Pie” started a four-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart, and Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” debuted on the same chart, but it would only peak at No. 15.

- In 1977, the Eagles went to No. 1 on the album chart with Hotel California, the group’s third No. 1 album.

- In 1992, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted legends like Jimi Hendrix, The Yardbirds, Johnny Cash, Sam & Dave, The Isley Brothers, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Booker T. & the MG’s and promoter Bill Graham.

- And, in 2001, the Brit Awards committee announced that U2 would receive an Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at their ceremony in London, despite that fact that the band actually came from Ireland – not Britain. (Guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton are British.)

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio