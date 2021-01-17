Why January 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1981, Mötley Crüe formed when bassist Nikki Sixx left the band London and began rehearsing with drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist Greg Leon, who later left. Sixx and Lee then added guitarist Bob “Mick Mars” Deal. Vince Neil accepted an offer to join.

- In 1964, The Rolling Stones released their first EP. The set included “You Better Move On,” “Poison Ivy,” “Bye Bye Johnny” and “Money.”

- In 2001, bassist Jason Newsted left Metallica after playing with the band for a decade.

- In 2003, a long-lost recording featuring John Lennon and Mick Jagger went up for bids at a London auction. The acetate record was cut in 1974 with Jagger singing the blues song “Too Many Cooks” and Lennon playing guitar. It had never been released because the artists were on different labels. It sold for about $2300.

- In 1976, Barry Manilow had his second No. 1 song with “I Write the Songs.” Bruce Johnson of the Beach Boys actually penned the tune.

- And in 2005, Tenacious D brought some of their famous rocker friends to a benefit for the victims of the tsunami in Asia. At a concert in LA, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighter Dave Grohl, Beck and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme all performed and then hung around for a show-closing jam with the D.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio