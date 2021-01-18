Why January 18th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2016, Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey died at age 67.

- In 1964, the Beatles made their US chart debut when “I Want to Hold Your Hand” entered at No. 45, just 10 days after its release. It would go on to spend seven weeks at No. 1.

- In 1974, Free’s Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke formed Bad Company with members of Mott the Hoople and King Crimson. The band went on to score a No. 1 album with their debut.

- In 1984, Van Halen kicked off their 103-date 1984 North American tour at Jacksonville Coliseum in Florida.

- And in 1991, tens of thousands of fans attended the Rock in Rio Two festival in Brazil where the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Joe Cocker and Prince performed.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio