Why January 1st Matters In Rock History

- In 1967, The Doors made their first live television appearance on the Los Angeles show Shebang. The band lip-synced their first single, “Break on Through.” The single would only peak at No. 126 on the chart mostly due to lack of airplay after censors took issue with the drug use implied by the lyric “she gets high,” which is repeated in the song.

- In 1989, Nirvana signed a one-year record contract with Sub Pop Records.

- In 2002, a 56-year-old Eric Clapton married 25-year-old Melia McEnery, the mother of his baby daughter. The ceremony took place at a 15th century church in Surrey, England.

- In 1953, Hank Williams suffered a fatal heart attack brought on by a lethal cocktail of pills and alcohol. He was 29.

- In 2019, Neil Young's ex-wife, singer/songwriter Pegi Young, died of cancer. She was 66.

- And in 1968, Billboard magazine reported that for the first time, albums had outsold singles in the U.S., with album sales reaching over 192 million units.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio