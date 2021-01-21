Why January 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s January 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1989, Guns N’ Roses become the first act in six years to have two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with Appetite for Destruction at No. 1 and Guns N’ Roses Lies at No. 10.

- In 1984, Yes started a two-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

- In 1989, Phil Collins scored his seventh No. 1 single with “Two Hearts.” The track is off the soundtrack to the 1988 British comedy-drama crime film Buster, in which Collins starred.

- In 1978, the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever started a 24-week run at No. 1 on the album chart.

- In 1968, Jimi Hendrix spent the day at Olympic Studios in London recording his cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.” Rolling Stone Brian Jones and Dave Mason of Traffic both played on the session.

- And in 1990, MTV debuted a new show called Unplugged, featuring bands performing acoustically. The first episode featured Squeeze.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio