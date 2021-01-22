Why January 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s January 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1972, Don McLean’s album American Pie started a seven-week run at No. 1 on the charts. The record was dedicated to Buddy Holly, a childhood icon of McLean’s.

- In 1972, David Bowie came out as bisexual in an interview with British music newspaper Melody Maker.

- In 1977, Wings went to No. 1 on the album chart with their live set, Wings Over America.

- In 1990, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash used profanity numerous times on live television while accepting an American Music Award.

- And in 1993, Metallica kicked off their 77-date Nowhere Else to Roam world tour at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio