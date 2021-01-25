Why January 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1964, The Beatles scored their first No. 1 song in the U.S. with “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” The group would go on to have 24 other No. 1s.

- In 1979, Rolling Stone called The Cars the best new band of the year in their annual poll.

- In 1983, The Allman Brothers Band lost bassist Lamar Williams to lung cancer at age 34. The rocker had joined the group in 1972 after the death of original bassist Berry Oakley.

- In 1994, Alice in Chains released their third EP, Jar of Flies, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first ever EP to do so.

- In 1996, Rolling Stone readers chose the Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness as Album of the Year.

- And in 2006, Mötley Crüe received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio