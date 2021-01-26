Why January 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1970, John Lennon wrote, recorded and mixed the song “Instant Karma.” It ranks as one of the fastest-released songs in pop music history, arriving in stores just 10 days after Lennon laid the track down at Abbey Road Studios.

- In 1968, Pink Floyd played their first gig without Syd Barrett. It took place at Southampton University where the band was supported by a group called Tyrannosaurus Rex, which would later be named T Rex.

- In 1974, Ringo Starr had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with his cover of “You’re Sixteen.”

- In 1965, Petula Clark’s “Downtown” was the No. 1 song in America. Jimmy Page played as a session guitarist on the track so it was his first U.S. No. 1.

- In 1974, The Doobie Brothers opened their first European tour in London.

- In 1986, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins, who survived the 1977 plane crash that killed to band members, was in a car accident that paralyzed him from his waist down and killed his girlfriend.

- And in 2000, Rage Against the Machine tried to force their way into the New York Stock Exchange. It was part of a video shoot for the song “Sleep Now in the Fire” that the radical band was doing on Wall Street with filmmaker Michael Moore.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio