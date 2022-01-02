Why January 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s January 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1971, the George Harrison album All Things Must Pass started a seven-week run at No. 1 on the album chart. The achievement made Harrison the first Beatle to score a No. 1 solo record in America.

- In 1969, authorities in New Jersey seized the entire shipment of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono album Two Virgins because the cover featured a full frontal nude photograph of the singers. It was eventually sold in record stores wrapped in brown paper.

- In 1985, Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood married his girlfriend Jo in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, England. Guests included Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Ringo Starr, Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck.

- In 1969, during Led Zeppelin’s first North American tour, the band played the first of four nights at Los Angeles’ famed Whisky A Go-Go. They were billed as Led Zeppelin featuring Jimmy Page, formerly of the Yardbirds. The opening act was the Alice Cooper Band.

- And in 1978, Ozzy Osbourne rejoined Black Sabbath, two months after quitting the group.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio