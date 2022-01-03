Why January 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s January 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1970, The Beatles recorded “I Me Mine.” It would be the last song the group would record together.

- In 1972, two weeks of rehearsals for Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon Tour began at the Bermondsey in London, England.

- In 2003, The Clash’s Joe Strummer was cremated. The funeral procession took his remains past West London’s Elgin pub where the band played some of their first gigs.

- And in 2014, Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers died at age 74.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio