Why January 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1973, Bruce Springsteen released his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Recorded in a single week, the album only sold about 25,000 copies in the first year of its release. Both “Blinded By The Light” and “Spirit In The Night” were put out as singles but neither made a dent in the charts.

- In 1984, The Police announced a March 2, 1984 farewell concert to be held in Australia. The group had been together for nine years.

- In 1979, Prince made his live debut at Minneapolis’ Capri Theatre. Record execs attended the show but felt the singer needed time to develop his music.

- In 1968, Jimi Hendrix was jailed for one day in Stockholm, Sweden after going berserk and destroying everything in his room at the Goteberg Hotel. Booze was suspected to play a role.

- And in 2003, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being stopped in California speeding in a black BMW convertible. He failed a breath test and was taken to jail.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio