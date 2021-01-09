Why January 9th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1963, drummer Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones.

- In 1973, Japan refused to issue a visa to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger because he was busted for drugs back in 1969. The band had to cancel a proposed Asian tour.

- In 2005, Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil married his girlfriend Lia Gerardini in Las Vegas. The singer’s buddy, MC Hammer, performed the ceremony.

- And in 2012, White Stripes frontman Jack White appeared on the History Channel show American Pickers. In the episode, he buys a stuffed elephant head for $12,500 U.S.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio