Why July 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1965, The Rolling Stones started a four-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” their first chart topper in the US.

- In 1974, David Bowie played the first of five dates at The Tower Theater in Philadelphia, the recordings of which made up the David Live album released later that year.

- In 1968, Eric Clapton announced that Cream would break up when they completed the tour they were on.

- In 1994, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian married Debbie Leavitt in Huntington Beach, California. They’d divorce seven years later.

- In 2007, The Smashing Pumpkins released their seventh album, Zeitgeist, their first record since reuniting in 2005, five years after disbanding.

- In 1997, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde married Lucho Brieva, an artist from Colombia who was 14 years her junior. They divorced five years later.

- And in 2012, legendary guitarist Slash got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio