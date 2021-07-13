Why July 13th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1993, Rush’s Geddy Lee performed “O Canada” for the crowd at the MLB’s all-star baseball game in Baltimore.

- In 1968, Black Sabbath performed their first show ever, playing as Earth, their name before changing it to Sabbath. It took place at a blues club in Birmingham, England.

- In 1973, Queen released their self-titled debut album.

- In 1974, Eric Clapton released his version of Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff.”

- And in 1997, Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis underwent five hours of surgery following a motorcycle accident in L.A.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio