Why July 13th Matters In Rock History
It’s July 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:
- In 1993, Rush’s Geddy Lee performed “O Canada” for the crowd at the MLB’s all-star baseball game in Baltimore.
- In 1968, Black Sabbath performed their first show ever, playing as Earth, their name before changing it to Sabbath. It took place at a blues club in Birmingham, England.
- In 1973, Queen released their self-titled debut album.
- In 1974, Eric Clapton released his version of Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff.”
- And in 1997, Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis underwent five hours of surgery following a motorcycle accident in L.A.
Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio