Why July 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2006, Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley married Avril Lavigne in Montecito, California. The Canadian couple divorced four years later.

- In 2004, U2 called the police after thieves swiped a copy of the band’s upcoming album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. It happened during a photo shoot in France and the group feared that the disc would get into the hands of bootleggers and cost them and their record company millions of dollars.

- In 1989, Simply Red had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with their version of “If You Don’t Know Me By Now.”

- In 1999, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicked off the North American leg of their reunion tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

- In 1998, Aerosmith had to cancel their tour after drummer Joey Kramer had a freak accident. He was putting gas in his car when it ignited, ruining the vehicle and causing him second-degree burns.

- In 1989, Pink Floyd played a free show in Venice, Italy. Over 200,000 fans attended the gig, causing damage to buildings and bridges.

- In 1978, The Rolling Stones began a two-week run on top of the album chart with Some Girls, their seventh No. 1 record.

- And in 2008, John Mellencamp released his album Life, Death, Love and Freedom.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio