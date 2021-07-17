Why July 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2011, Cheap Trick’s stage collapsed during a severe thunderstorm at Ottawa Bluesfest. While the band escaped unscathed, their instruments and equipment weren’t as fortunate. Several crew members were injured.

- In 1968, the animated film Yellow Submarine premiered in London. While The Beatles made a cameo in the flick, they did not supply their own voices for the characters.

- In 1992, Guns N’ Roses kicked off a tour with Metallica and Faith No More in Washington, D.C.

- In 1987, the Ozzy Osbourne Band started a 16-week tour of U.S. prisons.

In 1996, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin was fired from the band one week after being arrested on drug-possession charges in connection with the fatal overdose of touring keyboardist Jonathan Melvoin.

- And in 2006, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro announced that he and Carmen Electra had separated after three years of marriage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio