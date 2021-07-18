Why July 18th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2001, KISS debuted one of their more iconic pieces of merchandise, the KISS Kasket. The coffin featured the band’s logo, the faces of the group’s members and the phrase “KISS Forever.” Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell was buried in one.

- In 1978, Def Leppard made their live debut at Westfield School in Sheffield, England in front of 150 students.

- In 1993, Rage Against The Machine protested music censorship by appearing at Lollapalooza in Philadelphia completely nude except for duct tape over their mouths. They refused to play any music and instead stood for 25 minutes with the letters “PMRC” written on their chests, a reference to the Parents Music Resource Center.

- In 2006, Canada’s Pamela Anderson announced on her website that she got engaged to Kid Rock – for a second time.

- In 1980, Billy Joel held the top position on both the album and single charts. His record Glass Houses was No. 1, as was the hit from it, “It’s Still Rock ‘N’ Roll to Me.”

- In 1989, Jefferson Airplane reformed after 17 years apart.

