Why July 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s July 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1983, a New Jersey-based group called Bon Jovi signed to Mercury Records.

- In 1998, the White Zombie song “Thunder Kiss ‘65” was played at ear-splitting levels for four hours straight from a van parked outside of Barbra Streisand’s Malibu villa to ward off paparazzi during the singer’s wedding to actor James Brolin.

- In 2003, Kid Rock ended his relationship with Canada's Pam Anderson.

- In 1966, Janis Joplin moved into Big Brother & The Holding Company’s house in California’s San Geronimo Valley.

- In 1968, The Band released their debut album, Music from Big Pink, which included the group’s first hit single, “The Weight.”

- And in 2008, Crüe Fest kicked off in West Palm Beach, Florida. The inaugural tour featured Mötley Crüe, Buckcherry, Papa Roach, Sixx: A.M. and Trapt.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio