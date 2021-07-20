Why July 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2017, Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington died by suicide at age 41. Bennington died on what would have been his friend Chris Cornell's birthday. (Cornell also died by suicide two months earlier.)

- In 2009, Jackson Browne settled his lawsuit against 2008 Republican Presidential nominee John McCain, who used Browne’s song “Running on Empty” without permission in TV and Internet ads.

- In 1968, Cream started a four-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with Wheels of Fire.

- In 1974, The Ramones decided to make their drummer, Joey Ramone, the lead vocalist.

- In 1986, Sid and Nancy, the film based on the life of Sex Pistol Sid Vicious, premiered in London.

- And in 1996, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil was arrested for assault at a Charlotte, North Carolina Lollapalooza stop. A fan wanted to take his picture and he allegedly slapped her and broke her camera.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio