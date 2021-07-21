Why July 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s July 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1987, Guns N’ Roses put out their debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

- In 1990, former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters staged a production of his rock opera The Wall in Berlin.

- In 1971, Black Sabbath released their third album, Master of Reality.

- In 1973, Jim Croce started a two-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”

- In 1998, The Beastie Boys kicked off a tour in Seattle in support of their fifth album, Hello Nasty.

- And in 1994, Oasis played their first-ever American show. It was part of the New Music Seminar in New York City.

And that’s what happened today in Rock History.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio