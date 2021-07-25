Why July 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1980, KISS unveiled its new drummer, Eric Carr, at New York’s Palladium. Rather than looking like a hawk, he was made up like a fox.

- In 1969, Canada’s Neil Young appeared with Crosby, Stills & Nash for the first time. It happened at a gig at The Fillmore East in New York.

- The Red Hot Chili Peppers played Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire” at Woodstock 1999 while fans lit fires and kept them burning using materials from security fences and vendor booths.

- In 1980, AC/DC released Back in Black, their first album since the death of singer Bon Scott. It went to No. 4.

- In 1989, the Beastie Boys released their second album, Paul’s Boutique, which is named after a store in Brooklyn.

- In 1981, Air Supply went to No. 1 with their song “The One That You Love.”

- And in 2006, Metallica put four albums up for sale on iTunes. After leading the charge against file-sharing service Napster, the band let fans download Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets and …And Justice for All.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio