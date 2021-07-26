Why July 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1991, Canada’s Bryan Adams started a seven-week run on top of the charts with his song “(Everything I Do), I Do It For You.”

- In 1976, Bruce Springsteen sued his manager, Mike Appel, for fraud and mismanagement. Appel counter-sued and the legal action kept Springsteen from recording for 15 months, time he spent touring. The case would later be settled out of court.

- In 1974, Lynyrd Skynyrd released “Sweet Home Alabama.”

- In 2010, Avenged Sevenfold released their fifth studio album, Nightmare.

- And in 1983, Metallica began their first tour. The trek was called Kill ‘Em All for One and ended on Sept. 3.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio