Why July 30th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2003, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Rush, The Guess Who and others played a benefit concert in Toronto to prove that the city was safe from SARS. It's believed to have been the largest concert in Canadian history.

- In 2002, Bruce Springsteen released his 12th studio album, The Rising.

- In 1988, Steve Winwood started a four-week run at No. 1 on the singles chart with “Roll With It.”

- In 1991, a police officer was forced to tear up a traffic ticket given to a limousine for making an illegal turn. It turned out the car carried Axl Rose, who threatened to pull out of that night’s Guns N’ Roses gig if the ticket was issued.

- In 2011, after 20 weeks on top of the rock chart, the Foo Fighters’ song “Rope” was replaced by another one of the band’s songs, “Walk.”

- And in 2013, Five Finger Death Punch released their album, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio