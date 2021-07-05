Why July 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s July 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1994, Hootie & The Blowfish released their debut album, Cracked Rear View, which went on to become the best-selling album in the history of Atlantic Records.

- In 1965, Marty Balin and Paul Kantner formed a folk-rock group that would go on to become Jefferson Airplane.

- In 1988, Slayer released their fourth album, South of Heaven.

- In 1969, The Rolling Stones turned their free Hyde Park concert into a memorial service for late co-founding member Brian Jones, who died in his swimming pool on July 3.

- In 1978, EMI stopped production of The Rolling Stones’ Some Girls album after some of the celebrities depicted on the cover art complained about the use of their images.

- And in 1995, the Justice Department announced that, due to a lack of evidence, it would not be investigating anti-trust charges against Ticketmaster, much to the disappointment of Pearl Jam, whose complaints against the company’s high service fees brought on the investigation.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio