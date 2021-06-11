Why June 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1988, Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday tribute concert took place at Wembley Stadium in London. It saw performances from Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, The Eurythmics, Dire Straits and many others. It was broadcast live and had an estimated audience of 1 billion people.

- In 1996, Metallica became one of the first bands to ever stream a show online when they broadcast their gig from a small San Francisco club over the Internet.

- In 2001, Paul McCartney married Heather Mills at a church in Ireland. Among the guests were Ringo Starr, David Gilmour and Chrissie Hynde. They’d separate five years later.

- In 2011, Pink Floyd’s 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 47 and reached the milestone 1,000 weeks on the chart.

- In 1966, The Rolling Stones started a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “Paint It, Black.”

- In 1998, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland skipped a scheduled court date in LA and checked himself into a drug treatment facility. The hearing was over a charge of possession of heroin.

- And in 2004, Courtney Love surrendered to police after allegedly assaulting a woman at her former manager’s home. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for going after the woman with a bottle and a torch.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio