Why June 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1980, Billy Joel started a six-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart with Glass Houses. The album went on to go seven-times platinum.

- In 2008, the likes of Pearl Jam, MGMT and My Morning Jacket took the stage at the Bonnaroo festival.

- In 1976, Chicago released their eighth studio album, their 10th overall, Chicago X.

- In 2011, Black Veil Brides released their second album, Set the World on Fire.

- In 1975, America went to No. 1 on the singles chart with “Sister Golden Hair.”

- In 1991, Foreigner released Unusual Heat, their album with original Wild Horses singer Johnny Edwards. It was a commercial failure.

- In 1970, Eric Clapton’s band Derek and the Dominoes played their first-ever gig when they performed at London’s Lyceum.

- And in 2000, in England’s Melody Maker newspaper’s annual "Un-Coolest People in Rock" poll, Noel Gallagher from Oasis took first place. Marilyn Manson was the runner-up.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio