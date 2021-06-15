Why June 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1986, U2 and The Police headlined a concert in New Jersey celebrating 25 years of Amnesty International.

- In 1989, Nirvana released their debut album, Bleach.

- In 2003, Metallica had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with St. Anger. It was their fourth record to top the charts.

- In 1961, Elvis Presley topped the UK chart with "Surrender."

- In 1965, Bob Dylan recorded "Like A Rolling Stone" for his album Highway 61 Revisited.

- And in 1992, Bruce Springsteen began his first world tour without the E Street Band in Stockholm, Sweden.

And that's what happened today in rock history.

