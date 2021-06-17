Why June 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1997, fans rioted at an Ozzfest concert in Columbus, Ohio after Ozzy Osbourne couldn’t perform due to throat problems. Angry fans broke windows, uprooted trees and turned over a parked car.

- In 1972, The Rolling Stones album Exile on Main Street began a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

- In 2005, original Soul Asylum bassist Karl Mueller died at his home from throat cancer at age 41.

- In 1995, Rod Stewart set an attendance record at England’s Wembley Stadium when his concert brought in 90,000 fans. The Live Aid concert 10 years earlier only drew 72,000 people.

- In 1980, Led Zeppelin began their last European tour.

- In 1965, The Kinks and the Moody Blues made their American live debut at New York’s Academy of Music.

- In 1976, Blondie released their debut single, “X Offender.”

- And in 2012, Bruce Springsteen played his longest show at the time when he performed a 32-song set over three hours and 48 minutes in Madrid.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio