Why June 18th Matters In Rock History

- In 1967, the Jimi Hendrix Experience made their debut performance at the Monterey Pop Festival. It was at that show where the rocker first famously lit his guitar on fire.

- In 2011, E Street saxophonist Clarence Clemons died six days after suffering a stroke.

- In 1977, Fleetwood Mac went to No. 1 on the singles chart with “Dreams,” the group’s first and only U.S. No. 1.

- In 1994, The Beastie Boys’ fourth album, Ill Communication, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

- In 1991, Van Halen released their ninth album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, also known by the first letter of each of those words.

- In 1996, Beck released his hit fourth full-length record, Odelay.

- In 1997, Oasis supported U2 at a gig in Oakland, California during the Irish rockers’ North American tour.

- And in 1977, Johnny Rotten and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols were beaten and stabbed by patriotic drunks in a parking lot by a London pub. The drunks were angry about the band’s song “God Save the Queen.” It was a bad week for Cook, who was beaten again the next day by a group of men with iron pipes.

