Why June 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s June 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1967, David Bowie released his self-titled debut album.

- In 1967, The Beatles released their album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It was virtually certified gold on its first day in stores.

- In 2005, The White Stripes’ Jack White married model Karen Elson, who appeared in the band’s video for “Blue Orchid.” White and Elson were wed in a canoe that sat where the Rio Negro, Solimones and Amazon rivers meet.

- In 1973, Paul McCartney & Wings released their hit single “Live and Let Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

- In 1976, The Runaways released their self-titled debut album.

- In 2005, Audioslave topped the charts with their second album, Out of Exile.

- In 1998, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, who was arrested three years earlier for possession of cocaine and heroin, was arrested again for drug possession in New York. He had $100 U.S. worth of heroin on him and was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

- In 1968, Simon & Garfunkel started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Mrs. Robinson.”

- And in 1992, Rod Stewart and his wife, model Rachel Hunter, had their first child together, a daughter named Renee.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio