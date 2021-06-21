Why June 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s June 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1955, Johnny Cash released his first single, “Hey Porter,” which sold 100,000 copies.

- In 1975, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore quit Deep Purple to form his own group, Rainbow.

- In 2000, 39-year old Karen McNeil, who claimed she was Axl Rose’s wife and that she communicated with him telepathically, was sentenced to a year in jail for stalking the singer.

- In 2005, Billy Corgan took out full-page advertisements in two papers announcing that he wanted to reform the Smashing Pumpkins. He wrote: “I want my band back, and my songs, and my dreams.”

- In 1988, Pink Floyd performed in Versailles, France, a concert that was later released as the Delicate Sound of Thunder video.

- And in 2008, Disturbed had the No. 1 album in the country with Indestructible, their third consecutive record to top the charts.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio