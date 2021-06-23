Why June 23rd Matters In Rock History

It’s June 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, Alice Cooper fell from the stage during a show in Vancouver on his Welcome to My Nightmare tour. He broke six ribs.

- In 2004, the Beastie Boys’ sixth album, To the 5 Boroughs, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

- In 2010, Gregg Allman successfully underwent a liver transplant.

- In 2004, Dave Navarro revealed that Jane’s Addiction had split up once again. In a statement on his site, he explained it happened because “it simply didn’t work out.”

- In 1973, George Harrison started a five-week run at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with Living in the Material World, his second album to top the chart.

- In 1977, Who drummer Keith Moon joined Led Zeppelin onstage in Los Angeles.

- And in 1984, Van Halen released their hit song “Panama.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio