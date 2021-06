Why June 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1996, Van Halen announced that Sammy Hagar had left the band, and that David Lee Roth was back as a temporary replacement.

- In 2007, The White Stripes’ final album, Icky Thump, went to No. 1 on the UK album chart but only made it to No. 2 in America.

- In 1999, Eric Clapton put 100 of his guitars up for auction to raise money for his Crossroads Centre rehab facility. The sale made $5 million U.S. for the centre.

- In 2001, Blink-182 scored their second No. 1 album with Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

- A court found Led Zeppelin not guilty of stealing the opening chords to “Stairway to Heaven” from the band Spirit’s song “Taurus.”

- In 1992, Billy Joel received his high school diploma from Hicksville High School on Long Island, New York. He failed to graduate with his class in 1967 because of missed gym and English credits.

- And in 2008, a blogger who posted tracks from Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy got a visit from the FBI and a cease-and-desist letter.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio