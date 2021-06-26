Why June 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1970, Canadian band The Guess Who had the No. 1 song in the U.S. with “American Woman.”

- In 2003, rock legends Deep Purple were deluged with e-mails after they announced that their new album was slated to be called Bananas. Fans were irate over the ridiculous name.

- In 2000, Oasis released a statement saying that Noel Gallagher had left the band’s European tour. It’s believed he had been fighting with his brother and bandmate, Liam, over his drinking.

- In 1977, the Eagles topped the album chart with Hotel California.

- In 2005, Nine Inch Nails closed the Coachella Festival in California. Other performers that day included New Order and The Bravery.

- And in 2012, The Offspring released their ninth studio album, Days Go By.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio