Why June 29th Matters In Rock History

- In 1974, there was a change in the lineup of Canadian band Rush as Neil Peart replaced John Rustey on drums.

- In 1973, Deep Purple’s Mark II came to an end after a show in Osaka, Japan when singer Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover quit.

- In 1969, the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed their last concert together. It took place at the Denver Pop Festival.

- In 1988, Nirvana, Mudhoney and Tad all played at Seattle’s Moore Theatre.

- In 1999, Everclear filmed the video for their cover of “The Boys Are Back in Town.” The song was on the soundtrack for the Toronto-shot movie Detroit Rock City so Kiss’ Gene Simmons made an appearance with a bunch of porn stars in the visual.

- And in 2004, Courtney Love was reprimanded by an LA judge for showing up five hours late to a hearing. Love pled guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and was let go as long as she paid her victim’s medical bills, joined a drug program and stayed out of trouble.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio