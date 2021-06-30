Why June 30th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1975, Cher married Gregg Allman. They would separate nine days later.

- In 2000, while Pearl Jam performed at a festival in Denmark, nine people died after the crowd rushed the stage. Although the band stopped the show and asked people to back up, it was too late. The group references the incident in their song “Love Boat Captain” with the line “Lost nine friends we’ll never know.”

- In 1973, George Harrison knocked Paul McCartney from the top of the singles chart when his song “Give Me Love, Give Me Peace on Earth” overtook Wings’ hit “My Love.”

- In 1986, Steve Winwood released Back in the High Life.

- In 2004, Kinks founding member Dave Davies was left paralyzed on the right side of his body after the guitarist suffered a stroke.

- And in 2007, R.E.M. played the first of five nights in Dublin during what they called “working rehearsals.” Many of the songs they played later appeared on their album, Accelerate.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio