Why June 8th Matters In Rock History

It’s June 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1991, Bruce Springsteen married E Street Band member Patti Scialfa. They’d go on to have three children together.

- In 1969, Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones quit the band. He died a month later.

- In 1985, Tears For Fears began a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”

- In 1974, keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman left Yes.

- In 2003, Led Zeppelin had the No. 1 album in the country with their live set, How The West Was Won.

- And in 1991, Extreme went to No. 1 on the singles chart with “More Than Words.”

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio