Why June 9th Matters In Rock History

- In 1977, George Harrison divorced Pattie Boyd, who would then go on to marry Harrison’s friend, Eric Clapton.

- In 1972, Bruce Springsteen signed with Columbia Records and started to assemble the E Street Band from various former bandmates in Asbury Park. Together they began work on his first album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.

- In 1978, The Rolling Stones released Some Girls, their first album with guitarist Ronnie Wood as a full member.

- In 1989, The Doobie Brothers reformed after a seven-year hiatus.

- In 2003, Radiohead released their sixth studio album, Hail to the Thief.

- And in 1998, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher got into a brawl with Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall in London. It happened at a hotel bar where Gallagher, who at the time was 25, approached Hucknall, who was celebrating his 38th birthday. Gallagher took issue with some things Hucknall said about the band in a recent interview and berated Hucknall. Hucknall threw Gallagher against a wall and security broke them up.

