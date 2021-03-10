Why March 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1982, Jimmy Page made his first solo appearance since the dissolution of Led Zeppelin, joining Jeff Beck onstage in London to jam through three encores.

- In 1984, after less than two years in the band, Ian Gillan left Black Sabbath to rejoin Deep Purple. The only Sabbath album he was a part of was 1983’s Born Again.

- In 2004, Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor married his longtime girlfriend, Scarlett. They would get divorced three years later.

- And in 2003, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted AC/DC, The Clash, The Police, Elvis Costello and The Righteous Brothers.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio