Why March 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2005, former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant was presented with his Lifetime Achievement Grammy at the South by Southwest festival in Austin. He was unable to attend the Grammys in February but Recording Academy president Neil Portnow surprised Plant with the trophy before the singer gave a keynote interview at the Texas event.

- In 1998, Van Halen released Van Halen III, their first album with new singer Gary Cherone.

- In 1978, after taking first part in a Dublin talent contest, U2 won $850 and a chance to audition for CBS Ireland.

- In 1971, Peter Gabriel married his childhood sweetheart, Jill Moore. They would stay wed until 1987.

- And in 2010, Big Star singer and guitarist Alex Chilton died in a New Orleans hospital from heart problems. He was 59.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio