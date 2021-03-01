Why March 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s March 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1969, Jim Morrison was arrested in Miami and charged with "lewd and lascivious behaviour in public by exposing his private parts and by simulating masturbation and oral copulation." He was also charged with open profanity and public drunkenness. The charges stemmed from a wild concert The Doors performed that night at the Dinner Key Auditorium. Morrison was later found guilty of indecent exposure and profanity but would go on to be posthumously pardoned for the incident in 2010.

- In 1994, Nirvana played their final concert when they appeared at the Terminal Einz in Munich, Germany. The 3,000-capacity venue was a small airport hangar and during the show, the power went off. While waiting for it to come back on, the band played an impromptu acoustic set that included a version of The Cars' "My Best Friend's Girl."

- In 1995, at the 37th annual Grammy Awards, Soundgarden won two trophies – for Best Hard Rock Performance and Best Metal Performance for "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman," respectively. Meanwhile, Green Day took home the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance for "Dookie."

- In 1982, Jimmy Page released his first solo album, the soundtrack to the Charles Bronson film Death Wish II.

- In 1968, Elton John’s first single came out. It was called "I've Been Loving You" and it didn't chart.

- And in 1997, a Mötley Crüe fan who claimed his hearing had been irreparably damaged after a show in New Jersey had his lawsuit thrown out of court. The judge told Clifford Goldberg, who had sat near the front of the stage, that he knew the risk he was taking.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio