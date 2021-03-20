Why March 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono at the British Consulate Office in Gibraltar.

- In 1999, Radiohead’s behind-the-scenes film Meeting People is Easy premiered at Austin’s South by Southwest Festival.

- In 1982, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ song “I Love Rock and Roll” was No.1 on the chart.

- In 2003, Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand became the proud father of a daughter who he named Mia Angelina Rand.

- And in 1991, tragedy struck Eric Clapton when his four-year-old son Conor fell to his death from the window of a 53-story New York City apartment building. Clapton would go on to write his song “Tears In Heaven” about the grief he felt following the accident.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio