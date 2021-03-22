Why March 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s March 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2004, Marilyn Manson proposed to longtime girlfriend, burlesque artist Dita Von Teese.

- In 1975, Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti started a six-week run on top of the Billboard 200. It was the band’s fourth No. 1 album and shipped a record 1 million copies on its first day of release.

- In 1967, The Who played their first American live gig. It took place at New York’s Paramount Theater.

- In 1980, Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall” was the No. 1 song in the U.S.

- In 2004, Ozzy Osbourne was voted by Yahoo users as the best person to welcome aliens to planet Earth if they should ever come.

- In 1971, the entire Allman Brothers Band plus its road crew were arrested for possession of heroin and marijuana in Alabama.

- In 1986, Heart had the No. 1 song with “These Dreams,” their first track to top the singles chart.

- And in 2003, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose sent a cease and desist letter to The Offspring after they announced plans to call their new album Chinese Democrazy (You Snooze You Lose), a spoof on Chinese Democracy, the name of the long-awaited GN’R record.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio