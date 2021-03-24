Why March 24th Matters In Rock History
It’s March 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:
- In 1962, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards first performed together as Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys.
- In 1991, The Black Crowes were dropped as the opening act on ZZ Top’s tour because they repeatedly criticized Miller Beer, the tour’s sponsor.
- In 1986, Van Halen released their record 5150.
- In 2002, Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix became the proud father of a baby boy he named Makaile Cielo Shaddix.
- And in 2001, a stretch of Highway 19 in Macon, Georgia was named Duane Allman Boulevard. It’s near the spot where the Allman Brothers Band guitarist died at age 24 in a 1971 motorcycle crash.
And that’s what happened today in rock history.
