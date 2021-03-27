Why March 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1986 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Sammy Hagar played his first gig with Van Halen as part of their 112-date North American tour.

- In 1981, AC/DC released their album Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap in America.

- In 1979, Eric Clapton married George Harrison’s ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, in Tucson, Arizona.

- In 1984, Metallica made their live UK debut with a gig at London’s Marquee.

- In 1987, U2 performed on the roof of a downtown L.A. store as they made the video for “Where the Streets Have No Name.” It brought traffic to a standstill and attracted thousands of spectators. Police eventually had to shut the shoot down, which you can see in the video.

- In 1965, Jeff Beck replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds.

- And in 2007, Scott Weiland’s wife was arrested on suspicion of burning over $10,000 U.S. worth of his belongings outside of their Southern California home. When police arrived they found a bin of smoldering clothes. Earlier in the day, the couple left two rooms at a luxury hotel vandalized following an argument.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio