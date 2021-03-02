Why March 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s March 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1982, a new storage format for music was launched. It was called the compact disc and in October, Billy Joel would have the first album released on it with 52nd Street.

- In 1988, at the 30th annual Grammy Awards, U2 was the big winner, taking home the trophies for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for The Joshua Tree. Bruce Springsteen won the award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo for "Tunnel of Love."

- In 1991, Free were at number two on the UK singles chart with "All Right Now," 21 years after the song first came out. It's use in a Wrigley's gum commercial brought about the resurgence.

- And in 2004, Metallica kicked off the first North American leg of their 137-date Madly in Anger with the World Tour at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio