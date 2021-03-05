Why March 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1994, Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick was arrested for pointing a shotgun at police at her Northern California home. She blamed the stress she’d been suffering since another home burned down a few months earlier.

- In 1971, Led Zeppelin performed “Stairway to Heaven” in concert for the first time ever at the Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on the first date of their Back to the Clubs tour. They also debuted “Black Dog,” “Going to California” and “Rock and Roll” at the gig.

- In 1982, actor, singer and one-half of The Blues Brothers, John Belushi, died from a drug overdose. His tombstone reads, “I may be gone, but rock n’ roll lives on.”

- And in 2002, the first episode of the hit MTV reality show The Osbournes aired.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio