Why March 9th Matters In Rock History

- In 2011, The Killers singer Brandon Flowers became a father for the third time when his wife gave birth to their son Henry.

- In 1987, U2 released their breakthrough album, The Joshua Tree.

- In 2007, Boston singer Brad Delp committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning at his New Hampshire home. He was found with a note clipped to his shirt that read, “Mr. Brad Delp. I am a lonely soul.”

- In 1996, Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher walked off stage during a gig at a New Jersey ski resort because his hands were too cold to play.

- And in 1985, REO Speedwagon started a three-week run on the singles chart with “Can’t Fight This Feeling."

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio