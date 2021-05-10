iHeartRadio

Why May 10th Matters In Rock History

tommylee

It’s May 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1986, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee married actress Heather Locklear. The nuptials took place in front of 500 guests in Santa Barbara, California. Lee wore a white leather tuxedo.

- In 1994, Weezer released their self-titled album, also known as The Blue Album

- In 1985, The Go-Go’s announced they were breaking up. 

- In 2000, Courtney Love participated in the Million Mom March in Washington, D.C., campaigning for gun control.

- And in 2011, The Cars released Move Like This, their first album in 24 years.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio

Latest Videos