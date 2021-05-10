Why May 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1986, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee married actress Heather Locklear. The nuptials took place in front of 500 guests in Santa Barbara, California. Lee wore a white leather tuxedo.

- In 1994, Weezer released their self-titled album, also known as The Blue Album.

- In 1985, The Go-Go’s announced they were breaking up.

- In 2000, Courtney Love participated in the Million Mom March in Washington, D.C., campaigning for gun control.

- And in 2011, The Cars released Move Like This, their first album in 24 years.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio