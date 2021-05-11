Why May 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1981, Frank Zappa released four albums in one day. They were the double album Tinseltown Rebellion plus Shut Up ‘N Play Yer Guitar, Shut Up ‘N Play Yer Guitar Some More and Return of the Son of Shut Up ‘N Play Yer Guitar.

- In 2005, Nine Inch Nails had the No. 1 album in the U.S. with With Teeth.

- In 1985, two days before his wedding to Julianne Phillips, Bruce Springsteen went out with a small group of friends in Lake Oswego, Oregon. At a club, he sang a handful of songs karaoke-style to his own records in the jukebox.

- In 1970, the Woodstock soundtrack triple LP came out.

- In 1975, Gregg Allman appeared on Cher's TV variety show. They were married the following month.

- And in 2001, Oasis, The Black Crowes and Spacehog, all bands with sets of brothers in them, kicked off their Tour of Brotherly Love in Las Vegas.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio